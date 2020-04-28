Ian Smith Awarded Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Service to Cricket

Auckland [New Zealand], April 28 (ANI): Ian Smith, the former Kiwi cricketer, and veteran broadcaster on Tuesday was awarded the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for his outstanding service to cricket. He was honoured by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on the first day of the virtual awards ceremony for 2019-20."I am so grateful. It makes me quite emotional actually to think about joining the list of people who have already won this award," Smith said in an official statement."The playing aspect was the realisation of a dream. I fondly remember the times keeping to Sir Richard Hadlee, watching Martin Crowe bat sides into submission and all the other guys playing their part as well," he added.Smith played 63 Tests and 98 ODIs for his country, and now he has made himself a household name with his commentary as he has called in many of New Zealand's greatest moments of the past two decades.Other cricketers to have received this award include Walter Hadlee, Merv Wallace, John Reid, Graham Dowling, Richard Hadlee, and Ewen Chatfield.NZC also announced the T20 men's and women's players of the year.New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was Women's Super Smash Player of the Year, while Devon Conway, the South Africa-born batsman who is on the verge of qualifying to play for New Zealand, won the Men's Smash Player of the Year.Conway scored 543 runs in the Super Smash, at an average of 67.87, and a strike rate of 145.18.On the other hand, Devine registered 365 runs and took 12 wickets.The second group of domestic award winners will be announced on Wednesday, while the international award winners will be named on Thursday and Friday. (ANI)

