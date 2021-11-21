At the ongoing 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur on Sunday gave his best wishes for the first batch of young film enthusiasts who were felicitated today. The special category of '75 Creative Young Minds of Tomorrow' was created to encourage filmmakers under the age of 35 to come up with their films. "It's an opportunity for them to learn, comprehend and contribute to their art. IFFI 2021: Anurag Thakur Congratulates Filmmakers Whose Films Will Be Screened at the Festival’s 52nd Edition in Goa.

I could see the smile on their faces who perhaps wouldn't have thought that they'll attend masterclass of people whom they saw working behind screens. I hope the first batch does well," said Thakur. Earlier, while addressing the felicitation ceremony and inaugurating the India@75, the Union Minister had stated, "to all the '75 Young Creative Minds of India', you are the 1st batch with a lot of responsibilities and have been selected to get nourished into becoming the honour of this country, congratulations."

He also thanked all the jury members for their efforts in selecting the best films from all exemplary entries. The 75 creative minds from across India have been handpicked from across the country to attend IFFI as special guests to connect with celebrated filmmakers and industry experts and attend Masterclasses at the Festival. These 75 youngsters have been selected through competition for young filmmakers from around the country to celebrate the spirit of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The names of the winners have been announced at the opening ceremony today.

Founded in 1952, IFFI is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia, that provides a genuine platform for exchanging ideas between young minds and established figures in film industries from around the world. The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India that commenced on November 20 in Goa will run till November 28. Following the COVID-19 protocols, the film festival is being held in a hybrid format.

