A video showing ace Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra (VVC) using expletives against social media influencers has gone viral, adding to his reputation of being eccentric. The video is reportedly from a masterclass session with writer-editor-filmmaker Abhijat Joshi, held on November 22 at the ongoing 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Panaji, Goa. The particular clip from the session was posted by an audience member who was present at IFFI, and it spread on the Internet in no time. In the video, VVC can be heard ranting against social media influencers and content creators. What exactly did he say? Watch the video here to know. 71st National Film Awards: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Receives Best Feature Film Honour for ‘12th Fail’ (Watch Video).

Vidhu Vinod Chopra Rant Against Influencers Goes Viral

At the IFFI 2025 special Masterclass session titled 'Unscripted : The Art and Emotion of Filmmaking', Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Abhijat Joshi shared their insights about making films genuinely. The conversation was artistic but later veered towards the controversial when the 12th Fail director used swear words while sharing his views on the phenomenon of social media influencers in pop culture.

Vidhu could be heard saying, “Kya word use kar sakta hoon…ch***ya hai (Now what word could I use to describe social media influencers? They are useless).” The audience could be heard laughing at this point. He adds, “Woh net pe jaake aisa khada hota hai – 5 million ho gaya, 10 million ho gaya, 20 million ho gaya. Woh sochta hai ki mein baap hoon. And then brands go to that fellow, and say ‘Baap, hamara product bech do yaar’. Woh phir khada ho jaata hai…tiffin khareedon, jo khareedon. What the f**k is going on?” (These influencers simply pose on the Internet and get millions of views, and think they are the boss. They then get branded products to endorse, and they pose for it again.)

Chopra explains his point-of-view further, saying, “You as an individual have to choose whether you want to be that – most welcome, jao (go for it), it’s possible – or (do) you want to really strive for happiness and joy.” Amid applause from the audience, the 3 Idiots maker concludes, “You decide”.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra at IFFI 2025 – Watch Controversial Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinaayaka Kalleetla (@kalleetla)

The video was shared by Vinaayaka Kalleetla on Instagram with the caption: “Director & Producer of ‘Munna Bhai’, ‘3 Idiots’ & ‘12th Fail’ Fame… Vidhu Vinod Chopra takes a dig at Social Media Celebrities… dropping a shirt to get millions of followers to become an overnight influencer!… On contrary telling honest stories with integrity is what creativity is all about… a recognition that truly lives even after one is gone!” The video was reposted by the India Film Project (IFP) page.

IFP Posts Vidhu Vinod Chopra Abusing Video - Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IFP (@ifp.world)

Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film for the Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail. IFFI 2025: Anil Kapoor and Manisha Koirala’s Iconic Film ‘1942: A Love Story’ to Screen in Stunning 8K Version.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Abhijat Joshi have been frequent collaborators on all iconic films of VVC as a producer, starting from Kareeb (1998), Mission Kashmir (2000), Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007), 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014), Broken Horses (2015), Wazir (2016), Sanju (2018), and Shikara (2020).

