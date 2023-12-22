Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Assam cabinet has approved 1.30 lakh CM Awas Yojana houses in rural areas, informed Assam Minister Ashok Singhal on Thursday.

"Assam cabinet has decided that we will have 1.30 lakh CM Awas Yojana houses in rural and Gramin areas with the same size and specification as the houses that are given in PM Awas Yojana. These houses are to be given in those areas where people have not received the PM Awas Yojana houses," said Assam Minister Ashok Singhal.

Earlier, on December 9, the Assam Cabinet announced crucial decisions in a significant session on Thursday, focusing on the welfare of the state's indigenous minorities, setting up libraries and ethical treatment of animals while acknowledging traditions.

The state cabinet has decided to conduct a comprehensive socio-economic assessment of Assam's indigenous minorities.

Also, the Directorate of Char Areas Development, Assam, is to be renamed to the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas, Assam.

The socio-economic assessment of indigenous Assamese Muslims will be conducted through the Directorate of Minority Affairs and Char Areas.

Further, to inculcate the habit of reading among students, libraries for children and adolescents, and digital infrastructure are to be created under the 'Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24'.

The scheme aims at commencing the construction of new libraries and procurement of books/furniture/computers with internet connectivity in 2197 village panchayats and 400 municipal wards for an estimated amount of Rs 259.70 crore.

This will ensure that children and adolescents get access to the latest books and are connected with the National Digital Library Resources.

Recognising the cultural significance of traditional bullfights, the cabinet has taken steps to frame Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The primary focus is to ensure the well-being of the animals involved in these events.

The issue of a detailed procedure or SOP for permitting traditional buffalo and bullfights is issued for events to be organised during Magh Bihu at Ahatguri, Morigaon district, Nagaon district or in any other part of Assam.

The SOP aims to ensure that no deliberate torture or cruelty is carried out on the animals and their well-being is provided for by the organisers during the annual Moh-juj festival, an integral part of the centuries-old Assamese cultural tradition. (ANI)

