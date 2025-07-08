Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India] July 8, (ANI): One worker has died and another worker is reported missing after a massive rockfall at a quarry in Payyanamon near Konni, Pathanamthitta district, on Monday. The search for the missing worker is ongoing.

Two workers, one from Odisha and the other from Bihar, were operating an excavator when a huge rock fell on top of it on Monday. The Fire Force and NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) resumed search operations on Tuesday morning. By the end of Monday, the search operations were stopped owing to adverse weather conditions and another rockfall.

Labour Minister V Sivankutty expressed deep sorrow over the death of a worker.

The minister's statement said," The search for one person is ongoing. Additional Labour Commissioner K Sreelal has been instructed to investigate the incident and submit a report. The family of the deceased worker will be provided compensation under the Employees' Compensation Act. The Labour Department will also take steps to repatriate the body."

