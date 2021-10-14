Visuals of the bus at Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): One person died and three people were seriously injured in the bus accident at the Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, the police said.

"One person died and three others were injured in the bus accident at Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad. The injured are undergoing treatment at two different hospitals," Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police, Nipun Agrawal told ANI.

Also Read | Gestational Limit for Abortion in India Increased From 20 to 24 Weeks for Minors, Rape Survivors.

Earlier today, a bus fell from the Bhatia Modh flyover in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Pawan Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) informed that the reason behind the incident was the tyre explosion of the bus.

Also Read | TCS To Encourage Employees To Return to Offices by 2021 End.

"The bus was coming from Noida to Ghaziabad carrying 7-8 passengers. It fell from the Bhatia Modh flyover due to a tyre explosion," he said.

The police said that around two two-wheelers got trapped under the bus when it fell from the flyover. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)