Noida, Mar 14 (PTI) The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of duping people on the pretext of helping them get employment in foreign countries and providing them forged visa, officials said.

Accused Tarsem Singh cheated people in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal and carried a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest, they said.

"Singh is a native of Udham Singh Nagar and was currently residing in Kolkata. He was arrested from Sector 71 on Tuesday by officials of the Sector 63 police station who were investigating a complaint of fraud against him," a police spokesperson said.

The accused, along with his accomplices, used to mislead gullible people by preparing fake visas for them and on the pretext of helping with employment abroad in exchange for money, the official said.

Other accomplices of the accused have already been arrested and sent to jail, the spokesperson said, adding that Singh was the mastermind of his gang.

The police said they have recovered a laptop, two mobile phones and some foreign currency from his possession.

An FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 467, 468 and 471 (all three related to forgery), the police added.

