Kolkata, Nov 6 (PTI) A person was killed and six people injured after a speeding car hit them in east Kolkata's Chingrighata area on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 3.40 pm at Chingrighata crossing and the driver was arrested, they said.

Also Read | Paytm Could Offer Bitcoin Tradings If It Becomes Fully Legal In India.

The car hit seven people standing on the roadside after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

"We are trying to find whether there was a brake failure of the vehicle," a police officer said.

Also Read | DRDO Espionage Case: Odisha Crime Branch Finds Involvement of Another Woman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)