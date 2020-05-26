India News | 1 More Case of COVID-19 Reported in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 26 (ANI): With one new case reported in Uttarakhand today, the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state rises to 401, said the state health department.

"One more positive COVID-19 case has been reported in Uttarakhand, taking the total number of positive cases to 401," said the state health department in a bulletin, as of 9 pm.

The new case has been reported from Haridwar district where a 9-year-old male tested positive for the virus. The patient was reported to have a travel history from Mumbai via train.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 6,535 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 1,45,380.

Out of the total, at present, there are 80,722 active cases in the country. So far, 60,490 people have been cured/discharged and 4,167 have died. (ANI)

