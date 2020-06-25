Srinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) As many as 127 more people, including 10 CRPF personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the tally in the Union territory to 6,549, officials said.

They said 14 of these cases were from Jammu region, while 113 were from the valley.

Also Read | Bihar Rains: Thunderstorms Kill 83 People in the State, CM Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 4 lakh Ex-Gratia.

There are 2,492 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 3,967 patients have recovered from the infection.

The cases detected on Thursday include 20 people who had recently returned to the Union territory.

Also Read | Lightning Strikes Kill 107 in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths.

The cases also include 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, the officials said.

Kulgam district in south Kashmir recorded 35 of the fresh cases, followed by 33 in Srinagar.

Seven districts – Anantnag, Pulwama, Budgam, Udhampur, Ramban, Poonch and Kishtwar -- reported no fresh case on Thursday.

Of the total 6,549 COVID-19 cases, 5,111 are in Kashmir, while 1,438 are in the Jammu region, the officials said.

The virus has so far claimed 91 lives in the Union territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)