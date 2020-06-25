Patna, June 25: At least 83 people were killed in thunderstorms, lightning and rains in Bihar, State Disaster Management Department said on Thursday. Government official Upendra Pal said that the deaths included 13 people who were working on fields in Gopalganj district, 174 kilometres away from capital city Patna. Bihar Monsoon Forecast 2020: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning Between June 24 to 29, Asks Administration to Take 'Precautionary Measures'.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased who lost their lives due to thunderstorms in the state. Monsoon 2020 Update: Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued For Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, IMD Says Flood Situation Likely.

ANI Tweet:

#UPDATE 83 people have died due to thunderstorms in Bihar today; maximum 13 people lost their lives in Gopalganj district: State Disaster Management Department https://t.co/cHOmutIr0l — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

India Meteorological Department has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings to Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim over the next three days. "There are also chances of flooding so we have informed State and the central government," RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist, IMD, said.

The Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar had earlier asked the district administrations to take "suitable precautionary measures" as the rainfall may result in the "inundation of low lying areas."

Meanwhile, last year until September 39 people were killed in thunderstorms and monsoon rains. This year the southwest monsoon reached Bihar on June 12. Typically, the monsoon arrives in the state by mid-June.

