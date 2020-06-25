New Delhi, June 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences over the death of 107 people due to lightning strikes and thunderstorms in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "I have received tragic news about the death of many people due to heavy rain and lightning strikes in some districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The state governments are engaged in relief work. I express condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this disaster," PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Lightning strikes killed at least 83 people, including women and children, in different parts of Bihar in the past 24 hours, the Chief Minister's Office said on Thursday. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakhs each for the families of deceased. Thirteen people died in Gopalganj, 8 each in Madhubani and Nawada, 6 each in Baghalpur and Siwan, 5 each in Darbhanga, Banka, East Champaran and 3 each in Khagaria and Aurangabad.

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths in Lightning Strikes in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh:

बिहार और उत्तर प्रदेश के कुछ जिलों में भारी बारिश और आकाशीय बिजली गिरने से कई लोगों के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। राज्य सरकारें तत्परता के साथ राहत कार्यों में जुटी हैं। इस आपदा में जिन लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है, उनके परिजनों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2020

Due to thunderstorms, two people each lost their lives in West Champaran, Kishanganj, Jamui, Jahanabad, Purnia, Supaul, Buxar, Kaimur while one death each was reported in Samastipur, Shivhar, Saran, Sitamarhi and Madhepura. Most of the people who died were working in the fields. Heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning has lashed various parts of Bihar even before the onset of the monsoon in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, 24 people died in lightning strikes amid heavy rain and thunderstorm. Out of them, nine died in Deoria district alone. Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal told IANS, "Amid rain and thunderstorms, 24 people have died due to lightning strikes in various districts of the state today - one in Kushinagar, one in Fatehpur, one in Unnao, 9 in Deoria, 2 in Barabanki, 6 in Prayagraj, 3 in Ambedkar Nagar and 1 person has died in Balrampur."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 08:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).