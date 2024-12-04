Shillong, Dec 4 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said a 100-day extension has been granted for the completion of the new assembly building at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong.

The delay in the construction was partly due to the collapse of the dome of the under-construction building last year.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast: MeT Department Predicts 10-20% Less Cold Wave Days in Winter.

"PWD engineers and the contractors have met on multiple occasions to ensure every minute detail is looked into. They have requested additional time as they don't want to rush to complete the project. The High Powered Committee has agreed to allow the additional time," the CM said.

A meeting of the High Powered Committee, chaired by Speaker Thomas A Sangma, discussed the progress of the construction.

Also Read | Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana.

"With careful planning and design modifications, the dome's weight has been reduced from 3,000 to 85 ton to enhance stability," Sangma said.

Meghalaya's assembly has been without a permanent building since 2001 when the earlier heritage structure was gutted in a fire.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)