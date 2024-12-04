Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana

Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her husband in a slum area at SGM Nagar in Faridabad, police said. The arrested duo has been identified as Rekha, the wife of Vijay Kumar, the deceased, and her paramour Mohammad Abdullah, a native of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2024 10:11 PM IST
A+
A-
Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana
Arrest | Representational Image (Photo CInternational Film Festival 2024: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Emily Blunt and Michelle Yeoh Set To Be in Conversation at the Fourth Edition of the Event">Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Emily Blunt and Michelle Yeoh Set To Be in Conversation at the Fourth Edition of the Event
  • Lifestyle
    Hot! Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Turns Up the Heat in Black Crop Top and Denim (View Pics) Hot! Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Turns Up the Heat in Black Crop Top and Denim (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Maryam Faisal Private Video Leak: What Is the Controversy Linked to Pakistani TikTok Star? Influencer Becomes Victim in Series of Intimate MMS Leak Scandal Maryam Faisal Private Video Leak: What Is the Controversy Linked to Pakistani TikTok Star? Influencer Becomes Victim in Series of Intimate MMS Leak Scandal
  • Festivals
    Christmas 2024 Date and Significance: From Traditions to Symbolism, Everything You Need To Know About the Xmas Celebration on December 25 Christmas 2024 Date and Significance: From Traditions to Symbolism, Everything You Need To Know About the Xmas Celebration on December 25
  • Videos
    ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Shilpa Shirodkar Opens Up About Her Fight With Sister Namrata Shirodkar; Vivian Dsena Tells Anurag Kashyap He’s Been ‘Misjudged’ ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Episode Update: Shilpa Shirodkar Opens Up About Her Fight With Sister Namrata Shirodkar; Vivian Dsena Tells Anurag Kashyap He’s Been ‘Misjudged’
    • Close
    Search

    Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana

    Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her husband in a slum area at SGM Nagar in Faridabad, police said. The arrested duo has been identified as Rekha, the wife of Vijay Kumar, the deceased, and her paramour Mohammad Abdullah, a native of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2024 10:11 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana
    Arrest | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

    Faridabad, December 3: Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her husband in a slum area at SGM Nagar in Faridabad, police said. The arrested duo has been identified as Rekha, the wife of Vijay Kumar, the deceased, and her paramour Mohammad Abdullah, a native of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

    During interrogation, Abdullah, who worked as a delivery boy at a shop for about four years, revealed that he became friends with Rekha around eight months ago. A few days back, Rekha complained to Abdulla that Vijay assaulted her after which the duo hatched a plan to eliminate him, police said. Gurugram: Police Arrest 3 for Killing Youth Over Long-Standing Feud in Haryana’s Khedla Village.

    As per the plan, Abdullah allegedly killed Vijay by pressing his face against a pillow in the wee hours of Sunday 1, a senior police officer said. According to the complaint filed by Balbir, the deceased's brother, Vijay worked at the Sulabh Shauchalaya near the Chimani Bai Chowk in Faridabad and was living with his wife and three daughters at a slum located nearby. The accused were absconding after the murder before they were nabbed on Wednesday, police said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    Faridabad Haryana Haryana Shocker murder
    You might also like
    Virginia Shocker: Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife, Googles ‘How Long Does It Take to Get Married After Spouse Dies’ After Murder; Arrested
    World

    Virginia Shocker: Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife, Googles ‘How Long Does It Take to Get Married After Spouse Dies’ After Murder; Arrested
    Search

    Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana

    Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her husband in a slum area at SGM Nagar in Faridabad, police said. The arrested duo has been identified as Rekha, the wife of Vijay Kumar, the deceased, and her paramour Mohammad Abdullah, a native of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 04, 2024 10:11 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Love Triangle Crime in Faridabad: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana
    Arrest | Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

    Faridabad, December 3: Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her lover for allegedly killing her husband in a slum area at SGM Nagar in Faridabad, police said. The arrested duo has been identified as Rekha, the wife of Vijay Kumar, the deceased, and her paramour Mohammad Abdullah, a native of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, they added.

    During interrogation, Abdullah, who worked as a delivery boy at a shop for about four years, revealed that he became friends with Rekha around eight months ago. A few days back, Rekha complained to Abdulla that Vijay assaulted her after which the duo hatched a plan to eliminate him, police said. Gurugram: Police Arrest 3 for Killing Youth Over Long-Standing Feud in Haryana’s Khedla Village.

    As per the plan, Abdullah allegedly killed Vijay by pressing his face against a pillow in the wee hours of Sunday 1, a senior police officer said. According to the complaint filed by Balbir, the deceased's brother, Vijay worked at the Sulabh Shauchalaya near the Chimani Bai Chowk in Faridabad and was living with his wife and three daughters at a slum located nearby. The accused were absconding after the murder before they were nabbed on Wednesday, police said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    Faridabad Haryana Haryana Shocker murder
    You might also like
    Virginia Shocker: Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife, Googles ‘How Long Does It Take to Get Married After Spouse Dies’ After Murder; Arrested
    World

    Virginia Shocker: Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife, Googles ‘How Long Does It Take to Get Married After Spouse Dies’ After Murder; Arrested
    Dehradun Shocker: Property Dealer Killed by Man He Hired To Eliminate Business Partner in Uttarakhand; 4 People Arrested
    News

    Dehradun Shocker: Property Dealer Killed by Man He Hired To Eliminate Business Partner in Uttarakhand; 4 People Arrested
    Is Nargis Fakhri in Contact With Aliya Fakhri? Check Out Actress’ Latest Post Amid Sister’s Double Murder Charges
    Bollywood

    Is Nargis Fakhri in Contact With Aliya Fakhri? Check Out Actress’ Latest Post Amid Sister’s Double Murder Charges
    Delhi Shocker: 3 Members of Family Stabbed to Death With Knife in Neb Sarai, Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused (Watch Video)
    News

    Delhi Shocker: 3 Members of Family Stabbed to Death With Knife in Neb Sarai, Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused (Watch Video)
    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" alt="Virginia Shocker: Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife, Googles ‘How Long Does It Take to Get Married After Spouse Dies’ After Murder; Arrested">
    World

    Virginia Shocker: Indian-Origin Man Kills Wife, Googles ‘How Long Does It Take to Get Married After Spouse Dies’ After Murder; Arrested
    Dehradun Shocker: Property Dealer Killed by Man He Hired To Eliminate Business Partner in Uttarakhand; 4 People Arrested
    News

    Dehradun Shocker: Property Dealer Killed by Man He Hired To Eliminate Business Partner in Uttarakhand; 4 People Arrested
    Is Nargis Fakhri in Contact With Aliya Fakhri? Check Out Actress’ Latest Post Amid Sister’s Double Murder Charges
    Bollywood

    Is Nargis Fakhri in Contact With Aliya Fakhri? Check Out Actress’ Latest Post Amid Sister’s Double Murder Charges
    Delhi Shocker: 3 Members of Family Stabbed to Death With Knife in Neb Sarai, Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused (Watch Video)
    News

    Delhi Shocker: 3 Members of Family Stabbed to Death With Knife in Neb Sarai, Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused (Watch Video)

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    News

    Delhi Shocker: 3 Members of Family Stabbed to Death With Knife in Neb Sarai, Police Launch Manhunt To Nab Accused (Watch Video)

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Barcelona
    50K+ searches
    Earthquake in Hyderabad
    50K+ searches
    England Women vs South Africa Women
    50K+ searches
    Navy Day
    50K+ searches
    Spotify Wrapped 2024
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah