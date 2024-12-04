Shimla, December 4: After witnessing the driest November in past 100 years in 2024, Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience a warmer winter this time with the local MeT station predicting above normal mean minimum and maximum temperatures, while cold wave days are expected to be 10-20 per cent less from December to February.

There is moderate probability that mean temperature will remain above normal in parts of south-east Himachal Pradesh comprising Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Mandi and Kullu districts, the weather office said. There is also high probability of mean maximum temperature remaining above normal in most parts of the state between December and February, the MeT station said in its monthly and seasonal outlook for winter.

In December, there is moderate probability of mean minimum temperature staying above normal in most parts of the state except some areas in south-east Himachal Pradesh (Solan, Sirmaur and Shimla districts), while the mean minimum temperature will be below normal in other parts of the state during the month, it said.

Further, the probability of mean maximum temperature in December remaining above normal in most parts of the state barring some parts of south-west Himachal Pradesh (Una, Hamirpur and Kangra districts) is high, while the number of cold wave days would be less by 10-20 percent this winter season, the bulletin said.

The outlook also pointed at moderate probability of most parts of the state barring some areas in Una, Hamirpur and adjoining Kangra districts receiving below normal rainfall in December. The weather mainly remained dry across the state on Wednesday with minimum temperature settling at 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal at some places, with Tabo recording the lowest temperature at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius.

The local Met station has predicted dry weather in the state till December 7 and light to moderate rain or snow at a few places in Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Kullu districts, and light participation at isolated places in Solan, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts on December 8 and 9. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from December 7, it said.