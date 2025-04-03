New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Around 1,000 Anganwadi centres will be co-located to Delhi government schools within the next three months to improve facilities and infrastructure, an official from the Women and Child Development Department said.

The co-located Anganwadi centres will be designated as Saksham Anganwadis under Poshan 2.0, an Integrated Nutrition Support Programme.

"This initiative aims to provide better infrastructure and facilities for children. Adequate healthcare, nutrition, security, safety, responsive caregiving, and opportunities for early learning are essential for children to achieve their full potential," the official told PTI.

He said these 1,000 Anganwadi centres will be relocated to Delhi government schools, MCD schools, and schools run under the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) within the next three months.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with the Asian Development Bank, which will provide financial aid for infrastructural development," he added.

"Currently, we have identified 153 MCD schools for relocation and the process of identifying more schools is ongoing," the official said.

He explained that developing proper infrastructure in rented spaces had been a challenge, but after shifting Anganwadis to schools, it will be easier to introduce improvements and develop various facilities for children.

"We are identifying schools that are located close to the existing Anganwadi centres so that the transition will be easier for both children and staff," he said.

