India News | 1,002 New COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26 (ANI): With 1,002 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mumbai today, the total cases in the city have risen to 32,791, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a bulletin.

It said there were 39 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday and the death toll in Mumbai has risen to 1,065.

The total number of cases in Maharashtra has gone up to 54,758, with 2,091 new cases. The number of active cases across the state has risen to 36,004.

Ninety-seven deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state on Tuesday. The death toll in the state has gone up to 1,792. (ANI)

