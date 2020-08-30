Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): A total of 62,024 samples for COVID-19 have been tested in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours of which 10,548 have been found positive, the state government said on Saturday.

With this, the total count of cases in the state has gone up to 4,14,164 of which 97,681 are active cases.

Eighty-two persons died in the last 24 hours and the death toll has mounted to 3,796.

An official release said 15 persons died in Chittoor district in last 24 hours, 11 in Nellore, 8 in East Godavari, 8 in West Godavari, 6 in Anantapur, 6 in Guntur, 6 in Kurnool, 5 in Prakasam, 5 in Visakhapatnam, 4 in Srikakulam, 4 in Vizianagaram and two each in Kadapa and Krishna. (ANI)

