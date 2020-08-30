Srinagar, August 29: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's capital Srinagar on Saturday night. According to reports, the gunfight erupted after the terrorists fired upon joint naka of J&K police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pantha Chowk of the city. In retaliation, the security forces cordoned off the entire area.

After the search operation was launched in the area to nab the terrorists, they again fired at the security personnel. The gunfight is currently underway. At the time of filing this report, there are no reports of any injuries or casualties or either side. More details are still awaited. Jammu and Kashmir: Four Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Kiloora Area of Shopian During Encounter.

Statement by Kashmir Police Zone:

Terrorists fired upon joint naka of Police & CRPF at Pantha Chowk, Srinagar; joint parties cordoned off the area. During search in the area, terrorists again fired upon search parties, leading to an encounter. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Earlier in the day, three unidentified terrorists were killed in a joint operation, in Zadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. A soldier was also martyred in the encounter. According to reports, the deceased terrorists belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen terror group. There were identified as Adil Hafiz, Arshid Ahmad Dar and Rouf Ahmad Mir. All were residents of Pulwama.

