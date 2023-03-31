Ahmedabad, Mar 31 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Friday transferred 109 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers at one go.

The charge of the home department was given to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Mukesh Puri, the notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said.

The government also promoted 11 IAS officers of the 2007 batch.

This was the first major reshuffle of IAS officers after Bhupendra Patel took over as chief minister for the second time in December 2022 following Assembly elections.

Puri, who was ACS Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-operation department, was transferred as ACS Home.

Another senior IAS officer A K Rakesh, who was ACS General Administration Department, was transferred and appointed as ACS Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Co-operation.

Kamal Dayani, ACS, Revenue, will hold an additional charge as ACS of the GAD till further orders, the notification said.

S J Haider, who was ACS higher education, was posted as ACS in the Industries and Mines department.

Mukesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Urban Development was transferred as Principal Secretary, Education, replacing Haider.

Sanjeev Kumar who was serving as Managing Director of the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) was appointed as Principal Secretary, Forest and Environment.

Commissioner of the Rural Development Milind Torawane was appointed as Managing director of the GSPC in place of Sanjeev Kumar.

Commissioner of Geology and Mining Roopwant Singh was appointed as Managing Director of the Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC).

Municipal Commissioner of Vadodara Banchha Nidhi Pani was posted as Commissioner of Technical Education in Gandhinagar.

Managing Director of the Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited Alok Kumar Pandey was appointed as Commissioner of Relief and Ex-officio secretary to the Revenue Department.

Eleven officers of the 2007 batch including Adra Agrawal who is on deputation to the Government of India as Director of Census Operation were promoted to `super time scale'.

Agrawal will continue in the same position.

Other 2007 batch officers who were promoted included Ravi Shankar, Ramya Mohan and Dilip Kumar Rana.

Besides, several district collectors, district development officers and deputy collectors were also transferred.

