New Delhi, March 31: Expressing concerns over Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's daughter reportedly receiving death threats in the US, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal on Friday appealed to the Indian embassy in the US to ensure her safety.

CM Mann's daughter has reportedly received threat calls from pro-Khalistan elements. "Read the reports of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's daughter receiving death threats in the US. It is an act of extreme cowardice. I appeal to the @IndianEmbassyUS to ensure her safety," Maliwal said in her tweet. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Deplaned in Frankfurt as He Was ‘Too Drunk To Walk’, Claims Co-Passenger; AAP Strongly Denies Rumour.

Delhi Commission for Women's Chief Swati Maliwal

Read reports of Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann’s daughter receiving death threats in the USA. It is an act of extreme cowardice. I appeal to the @IndianEmbassyUS to ensure her safety. — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 31, 2023

Mann's ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur Grewal, who lives in the US with daughter Seerat Kaur, 21, and son Dilshan, 18, confirmed the incident through social media. She wrote on Facebook that Khalistan supporters threatened to kill her daughter on the phone and also abused her. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says 26,074 Government Jobs Given to Youth in Just 10 Months.

She wrote, "Are you going to achieve Khalistan like this by threatening and abusing children... Such people are a blot on Sikhism."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 31, 2023 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).