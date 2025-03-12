New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): 11 "illegal" Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors, residing in different parts of the national capital were apprehended by the south-east district unit of Delhi police, officials said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar Singh, the apprehended illegal immigrants were "illegally" residing in Delhi without any valid documents.

This development comes as part of a major drive to identify illegal immigrants, which was carried out by teams of the Anti-Narcotics Squad, the Special Staff, and the Illegal Immigrants Detection Team. During the drive, several teams were formed to carry out the verification exercise.

Of the 11 apprehended persons, two are minors. They have been identified as Hamida (75), Nabison (65), Rahima (55), Md. Sohail (31), Lali Khatun (24), Anwar (55), Ahmad Kabir (50), Md. Badshah Fakeer (38), and Aslam (25).

Moreover, legal action is being initiated under the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946, and the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the above illegal Bangladeshis and other individuals involved in facilitating their illegal entry and stay in India.

As a part of the ongoing drive, eight Bangladeshis were apprehended on March 10 and produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for initiation of deportation proceedings. Three Bangladeshis were apprehended on March 11 and are being deported through FRRO.

During sustained interrogation, it was revealed that the apprehended individuals had illegally entered India by crossing the Benapole and Hakimpur borders. They travelled to Delhi via local trains and had been residing in various localities without possession of any valid documents or permits.

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individuals and networks facilitating their illegal entry and stay in India.

This operation is part of a broader drive launched on November 19, 2024, by the South-East District Police to identify illegal immigrants. Since the commencement of the drive, 28 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified and deported so far. (ANI)

