Dehradun, Sep 8 (PTI) Twelve more people died from coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Tuesday as 658 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection tally to 26,094, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, 360 people have died from the infection in the state, it said.

Of the 12 patients who succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, four died at Dehradun's Doon Medical College; three at Base Hospital, Srinagar; two each at AIMS, Rishikesh, and Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani; and one at Mahant Indresh Hospital here, the bulletin said.

Dehradun district reported the highest 248 cases; Nainital 112; Haridwar 82; Udham Singh Nagar 56; Tehri 33; Uttarkashi 24; Almora 24; Champawat 23; Pitgoragarh 16; Bageshwar 14; Rudraprayag 11; Pauri 9; and Chamoli 6, the bulletin said.

As many as 17,473 patients have recovered from the disease while 77 have migrated out of the state. There are 8,184 active cases in the state now, it said.

