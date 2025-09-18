Narayanpur, September 18: Twelve Naxals, including five women, carrying a total bounty of Rs 18 lakhs, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. 12 Naxals carrying a total bounty of Rs 18 lakhs have surrendered today. The 12 Naxals include five women and seven men. Two of them were ECMs in their naxal outfit in Indravati and East Bastar areas," Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria told ANI.

The SP stated that under the surrender policy, the surrendered Naxals are given Rs 50,000 each, and their identification documents are made so that they get the benefits of government schemes. According to Narayanpur SP Guria, one of the surrendered Naxals belonged to Platoon 16, whose commander was neutralised in the last operation. The SP stated that the Naxals surrendered due to the government's surrender policy and increasing pressure from ongoing anti-Naxal operations. Latehar: 9 JJMP Naxals Surrender in Jharkhand; 12 Firearms, 26 Magazines and Over 1,700 Live Rounds Recovered.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh | 12 naxals, including five women, surrender before police in Narayanpur pic.twitter.com/JrcyHejkdT — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2025

"One of them is from Platoon 16, whose commander we had neutralised in the last operation. They have said that they are under pressure as they know the police will continue anti-Naxal operations. They are surrendering because of the govt's surrender policy. In 2025, 171 Naxals have surrendered, including top cadre Naxals. Under the surrender policy, the surrendered Naxals are given Rs 50,000 each and their identification documents are made so that they get benefits of govt schemes," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, two Naxals were killed in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. Based on information about the presence of Naxals in the south-western region of Bijapur district, security forces launched a search operation. Along with the bodies, arms, and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter site. Additionally, two women Naxalites were killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district. Bijapur: 30 Naxalites Surrender in Chhattisgarh, Rehabilitated Under State Policy; Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Urges More Naxals To Surrender.

Police said that the information was received that a few members of Gatta LOS are camping in the forest adjoining Modaske Village under Police Station Gatta Jambhiya in Etapalli Taluka. "An Ops under Addnl SP Aheri Satya Sai Karthik, along with 5 C60 units, was launched from Aheri. Gatta Jambhiya Post party and CRPF E Coy 191 Bn assisted the Ops team in laying the outer cordon. When the C60 contingent was searching the jungle area, they were fired at indiscriminately by Maoists, and they retaliated effectively against the SFs," Neelotpal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli. The area search of the jungle has led to the recovery of two female Maoist bodies with an automatic AK-47 rifle, a sophisticated pistol, live ammunition, a large amount of literature and belongings as of now.

