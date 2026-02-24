Bhopal, February 24: Police in Bhopal have registered two separate FIRs in an alleged rape and forced religious conversion racket after complaints by two women, including a 21 year old from Chhattisgarh and a 30 year old Bhopal resident.

The cases were lodged at Bag Sewania police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act.

How The Alleged Racket Operated

According to police, the accused targeted vulnerable women by offering jobs and financial support. After gaining their trust, they allegedly introduced the victims to male associates who sexually exploited them. The women were later allegedly pressured to convert and marry Muslim men. Uttar Pradesh Anti-Conversion Law Not Applicable to Interfaith Live-In Couples, Says Allahabad High Court; Directs Police To Secure 12 Couples Under Article 21.

The accused allegedly forced the survivors to read religious books and attempted to coerce them into changing their faith.

Survivor’s Complaint: Job Offer, Drugging, Assault

In her complaint, the 30 year old survivor said she met the main accused at Ashima Mall in 2024. She was allegedly offered a babysitting job with a salary of INR 10,000 per month and later began staying at the accused’s residence. S*x Racket Busted in Bulandshahr: Guest House on National Highway Sealed, College Students Among Those Rescued (Watch Video).

During this period, the woman alleged that she was given an intoxicant in tea and raped. She further claimed she was presented to other men, including associates in Jehangirabad and Ahmedabad, where she was allegedly subjected to repeated s*xual exploitation.

She also alleged that the accused pressured her to convert and discussed arranging her remarriage to a Muslim man. She managed to escape in February 2025.

Second Survivor Alleges Similar Pattern

A 21 year old beautician from Chhattisgarh filed a similar complaint. She alleged that she was introduced to the main accused through a friend at a birthday party and later promised a better job opportunity.

Through the accused, she came into contact with a man who allegedly forced physical relations with her. She further alleged that other associates sexually exploited her in Bhopal and Ahmedabad.

The survivor claimed she was pressured to adopt a different religion and marry a Muslim man. She also alleged harassment, being taken to parties in revealing clothes, and continuous coercion to convert.

Arrests Made, Search On For Others

Police have arrested three accused so far, including the alleged kingpin and her close associates. They were produced before a court and taken on remand. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other suspects.

Authorities said the investigation is underway and further action will be taken based on evidence collected.

The case has sparked outrage locally, with police urging any other potential victims to come forward.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

