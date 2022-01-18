Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the 125th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated at Jakkur Flying School, Bengaluru, adding that about 100 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and commanders will participate in it.

It has also been decided to invite Union Minister Rajiv Chandrashekhar will be invited for the programme.

Also Read | Mumbai Zoo Welcomes Royal Bengal Tiger Cub ‘Veera’, Humboldt Penguin Chick ‘Oscar’ (Watch Video).

Bommai was chairing a virtual meeting with senior officials on preparations for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125 birth anniversary, which falls on January 23.

The Chief Minister also said that the birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose will be celebrated in all schools and colleges with meaningful and inspirational programmes. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Who is Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM Face For The Upcoming Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)