India News | 127 New Cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal, Total Count 3,459

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 23 (ANI): West Bengal on Saturday reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 and four deaths due to the disease.

The state health department said 60 persons were discharged on Saturday.

The total number of cases in the state rises to 3459, including 1341 discharged and 201 deaths so far, the department said. (ANI)

