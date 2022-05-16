Kolkata, May 16 (PTI) Bengal on Monday reported 14 fresh cases of the contagion, 26 less than Sunday, taking the tally to 20,18,874, the health department bulletin said.

The positivity rate also improved from Sunday's 0.50 per cent to 0.27 per cent, it said.

There were no deaths in the state in the same period and the toll remained at 21,203.

As many as 39 recoveries were reported here which took the total number of people recovering from the disease to 19,97,280, it added.

Accordingly, the number of active cases improved to 391 from Sunday's 416, it added.

A total 5,095 samples were tested in the state taking the total number to 25,178,194, it added.

