Lucknow, May 16: A well-known Lucknow doctor has been booked for allegedly raping a tuition teacher and blackmailing her with obscene pictures for over several months, police said on Monday.

The victim, in her police complaint, alleged that the accused forced her to consume abortion pills when she became pregnant. Ahmedabad Shocker: Four Men ‘Gang-Rape’ Differently-Abled Migrant Woman Several Times; Booked

She also said that the accused filmed the entire act and used it to blackmail her and rape her on several occasions.

The complaint has been converted into a FIR by the Ghazipur police station. Uttar Pradesh: 28 Years After Crime, DNA Test Nails Rape Accused in Shahjahanpur

The victim told the police that she had been visiting the doctor's house to provide tuition classes to his children. The survivor claimed that the doctor morphed her pictures and used them to blackmail her and sexually assaulted her for several months.

The incident came to light when the health condition of the survivor deteriorated and she narrated her ordeal to her family members. The kin of the victim then approached the police officials and filed a complaint against the accused.

An initial police probe has revealed that the accused clicked pictures of the victim when she used to visit his house for tuition classes. He then morphed the images and used them to blackmail her.

The police said that the matter was under investigation and action would be taken soon.

