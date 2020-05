India News | 14 SRPF Jawans Test Positive for Coronavirus in Pune

Pune, May 26 (PTI) Fourteen State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans based in Pune have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Two companies from Pune's Group II of the SRPF were posted in Mumbai and they recently returned to the headquarters here, he said.

"Swab samples of jawans from the two companies were taken. On Tuesday, the reports of 14 jawans came out positive," he said.

With this, number of positive cases in SRPF's Pune unit has reached 70, 40 of whom have recovered, said the officer.

