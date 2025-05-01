Bulandshahr (UP) May 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against a 50-year-old man has been for allegedly raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, officials said on Thursday.

Circle Officer (CO) Ramkaran said the incident reportedly occurred approximately seven months ago.

Also Read | Amit Shah Vows To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says 'Won't Spare a Single Terrorist'.

"The girl's father filed a complaint at the Anupshahr police station, on Thursday, stating that Rishipal, also from the same village, had raped his daughter," he said.

The parents came forward after discovering that their daughter was about seven months pregnant.

Also Read | Saffron Price Hits INR 5 Lakh for 1 Kg After Pahalgam Terror Attack.

"Following their complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim has been sent to the hospital for a medical examination," said the SHO.

A police team has been formed to arrest the accused, Rishipal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)