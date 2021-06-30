Shimla, Jun 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 143 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 2,02,123 while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,463, an official said.

The latest deaths were reported from Bilaspur and Kangra districts, the official said.

According to the Himachal Pradesh health department, there are 1,625 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

As many as 169 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease the previous day. With this, the number of cured patients has increased to 1,97,006, the official said.

