Kohima, Oct 22 (PTI) At least 157 more people, including 86 armed forces personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, pushing the tally to 8,296, state health minister S Pangnyu said on Thursday.

Of the 157 cases, 119 were recorded in Dimapur, 30 in Kohima, three in Peren, two each in Kiphire and Mokokchung, and one in Mon, he said.

Altogether 39 people have recovered during the day, taking the total number of those who have been cured of the disease to 6,399, the minister stated.

Nagaland currently has 1,798 active cases, and 29 people have died of the infection so far.

Seventy patients have migrated to other states.

Dimapur has the maximum number of active cases at 1,310, followed by Kohima at 321, Mokokchung at 59, Mon at 55), Peren at 21, Tuensang at 19, Zunheboto at seven and Longleng and Kiphire districts at three each.

As many as 93,381 samples have been tested in the northeastern state thus far, he said.

