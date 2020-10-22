Mumbai, October 22: A massive fire broke out at the City Centre mall in Nagapada area of Maharashtra’s Mumbai on Thursday. No injuries were reported in the blaze. However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The mall is located at Classic Road in Mumbai Central. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Breaks Out at a Bank in Nariman Point.

Senior officials rushed to the spot. A thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area. Panic triggered in the area due to the fire incident. According to Mumbai Mirror, the fire was termed as level-1. The fire was doused at around 10:30 pm.

Video of The Incident:

#Fire breaks out at a mall in Nagpada area of #Mumbai; no casualty reported pic.twitter.com/RCG7OCBfhK — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) October 22, 2020

Earlier this month, A massive blaze broke out in cutlery market area of Mumbai's Masjid Bunder area. It was declared as “level-3 fire". the fire had erupted on the first floor of Ismail Building near Jumma Masjid.

