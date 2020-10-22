Gobindpur, the vidhan sabha segment located in Gaya district of Bihar, will go to polls on October 28 when the Election Commission of India has scheduled the first phase of voting in the state. The seat primarily witnesses a clash between archrivals Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is considered as a third major force in the constituency.

Gobindpur is among the 71 constituencies that will be contested in the first round of elections on October 28. The assembly segment, in the 2015 elections, was won by the then Congress candidate Purnima Yadav. She switched to the JD(U) earlier this year. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 1 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Gobindpur seat was allotted to the RJD, which has fielded Mohammad Kamran. From the rival NDA camp, the JD(U) had announced sitting MLA Purnima Yadav as its candidate. The LJP had issued the ticket to Ranjit Yadav.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

