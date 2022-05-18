Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): A 16-year-old boy who had come to write the eleventh class' Chemistry examination on Wednesday collapsed while writing it at Patapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The boy was immediately rushed to the general hospital but was declared dead, said the police.

According to the Srikakulam police, the deceased boy is identified as Borada Karthik (16), a resident of Dasupuram village, Saravakotta Mandal.

"Borada Karthik (16), a resident of Dasupuram village, Saravakotta mandal, was suffering from headache and vomiting since morning and went to the hospital, the doctors gave him saline after check up," said Srikakulam police.

"After some time the deceased wanted to write the exam so he went to write the exam. While writing Inter first-year chemistry exams at the local Kiranmayi Junior College in Patapatnam the deceased fell unconscious," added the police.

"The staff immediately rushed him to a local community hospital and the Doctors confirmed that the student was brought dead. The student used to stay at a local BC hostel," as per the police. (ANI)

