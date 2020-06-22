New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Of the 29 inmates who were sharing a barrack in Mandoli jail with a person who passed away on June 15 and was later found COVID-19 positive, 17 have tested positive while 12 others are negative, said Director General (Prisons), Delhi.

According to prison officials, Kanwar Singh (62), lodged in Mandoli jail had died on June 15, allegedly while sleeping. There was no apparent cause of death.

"Kanwar Singh was a convict, sentenced for life in a 2016 murder case. He was admitted in jail on July 6, 2018. Singh was lodged in senior citizen barrack of CJ-14, sharing the same with 28 other inmates," said officials earlier.

"After his death, the COVID-19 test was conducted on the dead body, the result of which came as positive. The COVID-19 test is being conducted for all the inmates of this barrack. Presently their health is alright," officials added. (ANI)

