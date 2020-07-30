Raipur, Jul 30 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 8,775 with 175 more people testing positive on Thursday, while the death toll climbed to 51 after a patient succumbed to the viral infection, a health official said.

Also, 285 patients were discharged during the day following recovery, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 93 were reported from Raipur district, 21 from Rajnandgaon, 13 from Durg, nine from Kondagaon, eight from Bilaspur, four each from Janjgir-Champa and Balodabazar districts, three each from Kanker and Narayanpur districts and two each from Munegli, Koriya, Surajpur, Bastar and Dantewada districts, he said.

Besides, one case each came from Bemetara, Kabirdham, Gariaband, Korba, Surguja, Balrampur and Jashpur districts, he said.

A 45-year-old man from Raipur, who was suffering from diabetes and convulsive disorder and admitted to Medical College Hospital here after testing positive for the viral infection on July 28, died on late Wednesday night, the health official said.

The state has now 2,803 active cases, as 5,921 people have been discharged after recovery, while 51 have died so far, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 5,900 cases just in the last one month, he said.

With a total of 2,752 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally.

Raipur has recorded over 2,400 cases in just the last one month.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,755, new cases 175, deaths 51, discharged 5,921, active cases 2,803, people tested so far 3,10,696. PTI

