Kerala Government hands over the death case of musician Balabhaskar (in file pic) to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Balabhaskar and his two-year-old daughter had died on September 25, 2018 in a car accident.
Kerala Government hands over the death case of musician Balabhaskar (in file pic) to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Balabhaskar and his two-year-old daughter had died on September 25, 2018 in a car accident. pic.twitter.com/WRIzCsaXVp— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020
Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences on the demise of WB Congress chief Somen Mitra.
All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness and respect. pic.twitter.com/k1muPvycgT— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 30, 2020
Brazil lifts four-month ban on foreigners arriving by air despite virus surge: decree.
#BREAKING Brazil lifts four-month ban on foreigners arriving by air despite virus surge: decree pic.twitter.com/3lWoEVsmWq— AFP news agency (@AFP) July 30, 2020
The number of COVID-19 recoveries crosses the 10 lakh mark in India: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
Number of #COVID19 recoveries crosses the 10 lakh mark in India: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/C0OZRE8HfQ— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020
Mumbai, July 30: A batch of five Rafale fighter jets touched down to a special water cannon salute at the Ambala airbase on Wednesday. The French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets covered a distance of nearly 7,000 km and were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs after they entered the Indian air space.
In the fresh Central guidelines issued on Wednesday, the government said schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut till the end of August. The night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3. However, no large gatherings will be allowed – be it educational institutions, public parks or cinema halls.
Metro rail operations, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums and other places which involve large gatherings, will also remain shut.
Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.