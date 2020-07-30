Mumbai, July 30: A batch of five Rafale fighter jets touched down to a special water cannon salute at the Ambala airbase on Wednesday. The French-manufactured Rafale multi-role combat jets covered a distance of nearly 7,000 km and were escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs after they entered the Indian air space.

In the fresh Central guidelines issued on Wednesday, the government said schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain shut till the end of August. The night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3. However, no large gatherings will be allowed – be it educational institutions, public parks or cinema halls.