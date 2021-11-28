Amaravati, Nov 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to just over 20.72 lakh, while six deaths took the toll to 14,438.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 190 people recuperating from the virus, leaving 2,140 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Guntur accounted for two deaths, while Chittoor, Krishna, Nellore and Visakhapatnam each recorded one fatality.

During the last 24 hours ending 9 AM on Sunday, 27,657 samples were tested, the bulletin said.

