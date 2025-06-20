Bengaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) In a late-night special operation conducted by the Bengaluru Police, 19 bars and restuarants were found violating COPTA regulations and illegally employing female servers and engaging in "unlawful" activities, officials said on Friday.

The raids were carried out on Thursday night after Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh, received credible information that several bars and restaurants in the West zone of the city were illegally employing female servers and engaging in unlawful activities, they said.

Based on the information, 11 special police teams were formed in the West zone.

A special raid was conducted on bars and restaurants falling under the jurisdictions of Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Cubbon Park and Ashoknagar Police Stations, police said.

"During the raid, it was found that 19 bars and restaurants were violating regulations by employing female workers who were provocatively dressed and standing near customers' tables in an indecent manner. Further violations observed included absence of appointed female security guards and lack of cleanliness in kitchen areas. Not designating or maintaining a proper smoking zone and operating beyond permitted hours," the Bengaluru Police said in a statement.

According to police, customers who violated COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) regulations were fined on the spot. Reports have been submitted to the respective police stations for further legal action against the owners of the bars and restaurants.

"Another significant finding was that violations were not limited to police regulations but also extended to health and excise departments. These findings have been communicated to the concerned departments, requesting appropriate action. Strict monitoring will continue for these commercial establishments in the coming days. If found violating regulations again, their licenses will be canceled," it stated.

The police urged the public to call the helpline number 112 if they face any inconvenience or notice any such violations and assured that the identity of informants will be kept confidential.

