New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) As many as 19 judges were appointed to three high courts, including 11 in Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

While four additional judges were appointed to the Telangana High Court, four others were appointed to the Gauhati High Court, the law ministry said.

In the Madhya Pradesh High Court, out of the 11 fresh appointments, seven are judges and four additional judges.

Additional judges are appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as judges or as they are popularly called 'permanent judges'.

