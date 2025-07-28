Did PM Modi Government Launched Pan-India Helpline Number 104 ‘Blood on Call’ Service To Meet Blood Requirement? PIB Reveals Truth About Misleading Claim

Govt Has Not Introduced a ‘Blood on Call’ Helpline, Claim Is Misleading, Says PIB Fact Check (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, July 28: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a viral message falsely claiming that the Government of India has launched a nationwide blood helpline service titled "Blood on Call" through the number 104. The misleading message suggested that citizens in need of blood for medical procedures could contact this number for immediate assistance across India.

On Monday, July 28, the official PIB Fact Check handle on X, formerly Twitter, clarified that no such pan-India service has been launched by the government. It further explained that while 104 is used as a health helpline in some individual states, it is not designated as a national blood requirement service. Ministry of Finance Offering Financial Aid of INR 46,715 to Every Citizen of India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

Govt Has Not Introduced a ‘Blood on Call’ Helpline, Claim Is Misleading

Claim: Government of India has launched a pan-India helpline number 1⃣0⃣4⃣ "Blood on Call" to meet the requirement for blood#PIBFactCheck ☑️ This claim is #misleading ☑️ GOI is not running any such scheme !! ☑️ This number is used for various helpline services in some states pic.twitter.com/PcNDZtZfCr — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 28, 2025

Fact-checking platforms have traced the origin of the claim to an actual initiative introduced in Maharashtra in 2014, under the same name. However, it was a state-level project, and the claim that it is now a national helpline is entirely false. Is Narendra Modi Government Providing Free Laptops to Students Under ‘One Student One Laptop’ Scheme? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

The PIB Fact Check has urged social media users to verify information before forwarding such messages, especially on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook, where misinformation spreads rapidly. The PIB Fact Check unit continues to monitor and counter viral fake news to prevent the spread of public misinformation on sensitive issues.

Fact check

Claim : Government of India has launched a nationwide blood helpline service titled 'Blood on Call' through the number 104. Conclusion : The claim is misleading. Full of Trash Clean

