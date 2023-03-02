Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): A 19-year-old girl died by suicide due to threats to her life from her boyfriend and his family members in Bhatauli village of Harpalpur area in Hardoi.

According to the police, the girl's marriage was fixed for May 3, 2023. After hearing the news that her marriage has been fixed, her boyfriend 'Vaibhav' entered her house and threatened the girl and her family members, asking them to cancel her marriage.

"The girl's marriage was fixed in Kannauj district. After hearing the news of her marriage, the accused threatened the girl and her family members two days earler. After the young man's threat, when the girl's relatives raised a complaint, his relatives instead of warning him, beat the girl and her family members and also threatened to kill them, "Durgesh Singh Additional Superintendent of Police, Western Hardoi, said.

"Being scared and frustrated with the threats of her boyfriend and his family members the girl hanged herself inside the house," he added.

Police have registered an FIR against three people and said strict action will be taken against the accused. (ANI)

