New Delhi, March 1: The overall AQI of Delhi has significantly improved from the level of 291 (upper-end of 'Poor' category) observed on February 26, 2023, to 260 ('Poor' category) observed on February 27, 2023, to 218 (lower-end of 'Poor' category) observed on February 28, 2023, to 178 ('Moderate' category) recorded on Wednesday, said a press release.

In view of this improvement in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi over the past few days and also considering the meteorological/ weather forecasts by IITM/ IMD, the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR & Adjoining Areas (CAQM) met today to review the current air quality scenario, added the press release.

While reviewing the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR and other aspects, the Sub-Committee noted that forecasts by IMD/ IITM do not indicate the overall AQI of Delhi to slip into 'Very Poor' category in the coming days and is likely to remain in the 'Moderate' category. Therefore, it is felt advisable to relax the ongoing restrictions under Stage II of GRAP and roll it back with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

Based on earlier decisions of the Sub-Committee for invoking actions under GRAP, the order dated October 19, 2022, for invocation of actions under Stage II was revoked on February 1, 2023. Further, actions under Stage-II of GRAP were re-implemented on February 16, 2023, in view of the air quality forecasts by IITM/ IMD predicting the overall AQI of Delhi to deteriorate from February 17, 2023.

Now, as the air quality prediction by IMD/ IITM not indicating any significant deterioration of air quality of Delhi in the coming days with highly favourable conditions for the dispersion of pollutants because of good wind velocity and high ventilation index, the Sub-Committee accordingly has decided to revoke the order, issued vide dated February 16, 2023, for implementation of actions under Stage-II of GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR.

All actions under Stage-I of GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR does not deteriorate further in the coming days.

Further, the Commission appeals to the citizens of NCR to cooperate in implementing GRAP and follow the steps mentioned in the Citizen Charter under GRAP. Citizens are advised to:

Keep the engines of your vehicles viz. cars/ bikes/ scooters etc. properly tuned; Maintain proper air pressure in the tyres of vehicles; Keep PUC certificates of their vehicles up to date;Not idle your vehicle, also turn off the engine at red lights; Not dispose of waste /garbage in the open spaces; Report air pollution activities through the 311 App, Green Delhi App, SAMEER App etc. Delhi Records Maximum Temperature of 32.3 Deg C.

Various agencies responsible for implementing measures under GRAP and Pollution Control Boards (PCBs) of NCR and DPCC have also been advised to ensure strict implementation of all actions of Stage-I under GRAP in the entire NCR.

The Commission shall be closely watching the air quality scenario in the coming days and will review the situation accordingly. The revised schedule of GRAP is available on the Commission's official website and can be accessed via caqm.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)