Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): 199 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 15,431.

So far, 356 people have died in the state due to the infection.

"199 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the state till 10;30am today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 15,431, death toll 356," said the Rajasthan Health Department. (ANI)

