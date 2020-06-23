Mumbai, June 23: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Mumbaicha Raja Mandal of Ganesh Gully in Lalbaug in Mumbai on Tuesday informed that will celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple way this year as per instructions given by authorities. Adding on, the committee also mentioned that the idol will be just 4 feet tall, which will be immersed in an artificial pond.

Informing about the update, Mumbaicha Raja Mandal of Ganesh Gully's secretary Swapnil Parab said as quoted by news agency ANI, "We've decided to celebrate Ganeshotsav in a simple way this yr, as per instructions given by authorities. This year, the idol will be just 4 feet tall, which will be immersed in an artificial pond." Coronavirus Case Count in India Jumps by 14,933 in Past 24 Hours to Reach 4.4 Lakh, Death Toll Crosses 14,000.

Earlier, Union Ministry of Health and Family stated that coronavirus tally in Maharashtra reach 1,35,796 out of which 67706 recovered while 6283 died. Meanwhile, COVID-19 tally surged to 4,40,215 on Tuesday in India including 2,48,190 recovered cases and 14,011 died.

