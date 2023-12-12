Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against two people in a court here for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of getting his daughter admitted to a medical college in Karnataka, an official said.

The 134-page charge sheet against Sudarshan Kumar and Rahul Kumar, both residents of Jharkhand, was filed by the Crime Branch of J&K Police in a case registered earlier this year.

In his complaint, Hemant Kumar Bhat, a resident of Roop Nagar in Jammu, said he was lured, cheated, and duped by the representatives of Bengaluru-based Global Learning and Education Consultancy on the pretext of getting his daughter admitted to a Karnataka medical college under the management quota to pursue an MD (doctor of medicine) course.

Bhat was offered a seat at Karnataka Lingayat Education Society or Kempegowda Institute, both in Bengaluru, and asked to pay Rs 5 lakh immediately to confirm the seat and submit the balance amount of Rs 25 lakh after securing admission.

A preliminary verification substantiated the allegations leading to the registration of a formal case under the relevant sections of law for an in-depth probe, police said.

