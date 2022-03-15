New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing the security guard of a gas godown in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Manish Kumar Mandal (19) and Vishal Singh (20), both residents of Bihar, they said.

The police were informed on Monday that a man had been found dead at a site of GS Enterprises gas agency, officials said.

When the police reached the spot, they found the security guard lying in a pool of blood inside in a cabin adjacent to the gas godown, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ganesh Lal Kori (50), a resident of Uttar Pradesh. His mobile phone was also missing, police said.

The police checked the CCTV camera footage and found three men near the guard room on Sunday. One of them was seen entering the room with an iron rod, a senior police officer said.

He was identified as Manish who earlier used to work as a labour in the godown. Manish's brother Virender still works at the godown as a driver, the officer said.

On Tuesday, a raid was conducted and two persons were nabbed from Kirari here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that their third associate was a juvenile. The accused were drug addicts and facing financial problems, police said.

Manish, being a former employee of the company, knew that the locker of the company had a large amount of cash. The security guard was known to him. They hatched a plan and reached the godown, the DCP said.

They consumed liquor in the guard's room and asked the guard about the locker's keys, but when he denied having them, Manish hit him on the head with the iron rod, police said.

Later, they searched for the keys, but couldn't find it. They then tried to break the locker, but its handle broke. Seeing that the guard had been grievously injured, they fled the spot, police said.

