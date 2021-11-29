New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Two men were arrested with 300 kg of ganja near the Wazirabad flyover in north Delhi, police said on Monday.

They said the accused have been identified as Shazeb Choudhary (23), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, and Sushil (44), a resident of Delhi's Uttam Nagar area. They were on their way to deliver a consignment of ganja that was concealed under plastic crates in a truck.

On November 15, police received a tip-off that ganja will be supplied to Majnu Ka Tila area, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, police laid a trap near the Wazirabad flyover, outer Ring Road, and intercepted a truck. A total of 300 kg of ganja hidden under plastic crates that are used for supplying vegetables and fruits was recovered from the vehicle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The driver said Shazeb Choudhary, who was travelling with him, had hired the truck, the DCP said.

Choudhary revealed that the ganja was being brought from Odisha and it belonged to one Akram, who was following the truck in a car. He said he was tasked with delivering the contraband to some people in Majnu Ka Tila and in Uttar Pradesh, Biswal said.

During investigation, police seized a car and arrested its owner Sushil. He told police that the car was hired by Akram and another person for travelling from Delhi to Odisha. He dropped them at the Hapur main road while returning from Odisha, the police said.

The kingpin of the gang, who is based in Budaun and has his network in Delhi, has been identified. Raids are being conducted in Budaun and Bareilly to nab him, they said.

The Delhi Police has busted several interstate narcotics smuggling networks and recovered 8,568.867 kg of marijuana so far this year. In 2020, 4,396.329 kg of marijuana was recovered and 5,447.532 kg was recovered in 2019, officials said.

